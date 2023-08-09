Central Avenue bridge reopens Wednesday following five months of construction

Construction on the bridge began on March 13 and was slated to last 150 days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After five months of construction, Central Avenue between Reynolds Road and Corey Road reopened Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed Friday.

But, "finish work is possible through the final punchlist," ODOT said Wednesday night.

The construction project, which was initiated in part to replace a bridge spanning the Ottawa River that authorities considered "functionally obsolete", began on March 13, 2023. The bridge was initially built in 1928 and was widened in 1975.

The new bridge is expected to feature four lanes of traffic with a turning lane in the middle. There will also be a sidewalk and multi-use path.

Though Central Avenue will reopen to traffic, construction in the area will continue through October 2023, officials said.

The project drew criticism when drivers utilized Ottawa Hills residential streets to bypass construction, rather than the I-475 detour.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.