The car crashed into the front porch of the home, but did not go into the home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews are on the scene of a car that crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Navarre near Parker in east Toledo.

The driver was still at the scene when fire crews arrived. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.