Telegraph Rd. south of E. Alexis closed due to injury accident caused by driver who fled traffic stop

Toledo police and Toledo Fire and Rescue are working to clear the scene after a driver was hit head-on by a suspect fleeing police. Drivers should avoid the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Telegraph Rd. is closed just south of E. Alexis due to an accident that occurred around 6:15 p.m. this evening.

Toledo police on the scene confirmed that the cause of the accident was a driver who fled a traffic stop. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was driving a blue Ford truck north on Detroit.

The suspect led police on a short vehicle pursuit before crashing head-on with a driver in a black car on Telegraph. The driver of the black car, a 23-year-old woman, was extricated from her vehicle and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. According to police, he will be charged for fleeing the scene of the initial traffic stop and may face other charges as well.

No names have been released at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route as Toledo police and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews clear the scene and police continue their investigation.