3 hurt in 5-vehicle crash on I-475 SB; driver to be charged with OVI, Maumee police said

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near mile post 4 in the area of US-24 westbound. The driver who caused the crash will be charged with an OVI.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving several vehicles, injuring three people, closed I-475 southbound at US-24 westbound near mile post 4 in Lucas County Thursday afternoon. 

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers and Maumee police were on the scene as the road remained closed for an hour.

Three people were injured including the driver who caused the crash. The driver will be charged with an OVI according to Maumee police.

The extent of their injuries and the names of those involved have not been released.

