Twitter outages reported Friday morning

Thousands of users were reporting outage issues with their Twitter accounts around 8 a.m.

Update:

Twitter's outage issues appeared to be improving around 9 a.m.

DownDetector reported fewer outages, with fewer than 4,000 issues.

Original:

Twitter appears to be down for some Friday morning, August 27.

According to DownDetector, a website devoted to tracking website outages, showed that before 8 a.m. there had been 8,647 reports of issues with Twitter. Reports started coming in around 7:40 a.m.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the number of reports had grown to more than 13,000.

Most of the issues, 52%, were reported via the website. Fewer issues were reported from iPhone or iPad, 32%, and the fewest reports came from Android, 17%.

Here's a look at the outages reported in the last 24 hours. The spike on the far right is around 8 a.m., Friday.