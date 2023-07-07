City of Toledo, NOAA still seeking volunteers for urban heat mapping campaign Sunday

Participants will be compensated for their time, organizers said.

If you're interested in science and looking for a unique way to help out your community, you can participate in an urban heat mapping project - and receive compensation for your time.

In a collaborative project, the city of Toledo and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will work together to measure heat in the greater Toledo area, research that will contribute to understanding why urban areas get hotter than rural areas. Toledo was one of 18 communities nationwide selected for the "Urban Heat Island" study, a research project that has been ongoing for seven years.

The goal of the project is to create a detailed heat island map for each community that provides the scientific data that can be used to inform community strategies to cool the most affected neighborhoods and raise public awareness of the growing health and environmental justice issues posed by rising heat and exacerbated by climate change.

The project, which takes place Sunday, is still in need of volunteers. To participate, you must register for the event and complete training, which you can do here.

After that, you will be asked to complete a form, which will confirm your availability during the event's mapping times, which are as follows:

6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

On Sunday, volunteers will arrive at the mapping headquarters at 348 S. Erie St. Organizers said coffee and refreshments will be available throughout the duration of the event. Education and resources will also be available.

During the mapping event, participants will collect temperature and humidity measurements to better assist scientists in understanding the heat distribution across the region.