How to see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

The meteor shower peaks in mid August each year. Here's when and where you can catch the annual phenomenon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on June 7, 2023.

The Perseid Meteor Shower, or the Perseids, are an annual astronomical event you can see from your own backyard, provided you have clear, mostly-dark skies. Here's how, when and where you can see this meteor shower, which produces as many as 100 meteors per hour at its peak.

What causes the Perseids?

The Perseids are a stream of debris from a comet called "Swift-Tuttle" that takes approximately 133 Earth years to orbit the Sun once. Each year, in mid-August, the Earth in its orbit passes through the leftover debris from the last time the comet visited the inner solar system, which was in 1992, according to NASA.

When the Earth passes near this stream of debris, some of the leftover parts of the comet stream enter Earth's atmosphere, where friction (which is absent in the vacuum of space) causes them to burn, producing the light you see during a meteor shower like the Perseids.

When and where can I see it?

Though the Perseids technically began in mid-July and last through late August, the shower is typically at its peak between Aug. 11 and 13. This year, it will be at its peak on Friday night. Some years, the light emitted by the meteoroids as they fall are comparatively dimmed by a bright moon. In 2022, the full moon on Aug. 12 made it difficult for observers to see the shower.

However, on Aug. 11-13 this year, the moon will not only be in its waning crescent phase (meaning only a small sliver of the moon will be visible), but it will also not rise above the horizon until the very early hours of the morning. This means, without the sky's brightest night-light, even those in cities and suburban areas with light pollution will have a better shot at seeing the Perseids.

The Perseids appear to come out of what's called a "radiant point" just above the constellation Perseus, from which the event derives its name. The radiant point will be visible above the horizon at approximately 10 p.m. in the north-northeast. As the night goes on, the Perseids will appear to move up and slightly eastward. By 1 a.m., the star Capella and the Pleiades Cluster will join the Perseids in the sky, in addition to Uranus and Jupiter.

The diagram below shows where the Perseids will be visible this weekend.

Light pollution - Where to find a local dark sky

A crucial part of seeing the Perseids, as is with most astronomical phenomena, is making sure light pollution does not blot out your view.

Fortunately, the moon's waning crescent phase and position in the sky will improve viewing opportunities for everyone.

Additionally, you can improve your viewing experience by finding a darker area, such as a park open after dark or a rural area.

Light pollution is measured on something called the Bortle Scale. A ranking of 1 is true darkness, while 9 is the highest and brightest. Per a light pollution map, downtown Toledo is an 8, its suburbs a 7. Click here for an interactive map of light pollution in your area.

Even in the Toledo area, there's nothing a quick drive out into the country can't solve for hopeful astronomers. Traveling on country roads south of Washington and Grand Rapids brings you to a Bortle rating of 4. Maumee Bay State Park, which is open until 11 p.m. each night, also offers some excellent stargazing, clocking in at a 4 as well.

Wherever you choose to view these "falling stars" (which of course are not so much stars as they are bits of debris as burning up in Earth's atmosphere), be sure to abide by local guidelines and respect other's properties.