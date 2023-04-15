A temporary art sculpture brings awareness to the amount of plastics in local households.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Saturday was World Art Day, and to celebrate, a new art sculpture was installed in downtown Chagrin Falls.

But this art is also meant to make you think about what we throw away.

Cleveland environmental artist Ron Shelton installed his latest work. Large yellow panels, with bright bits of plastic pieces that would normally wind up in the trash.

“The framing is from Tidy Cat litter containers that I dissected and made them into this collage format. But the embellishments are from liquid detergent bottles found in your household,” said artist Ron Shelton.

The piece called “Wasp’s Nest” can be viewed for one week only, until Earth Day, in Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.

“It's basically addressing the overuse of plastics in our culture,” said Shelton.

This sculpture with a message is a collaboration with a local gallery and education center.

“Valley Art Center has a mission to inspire and enrich the community, so that happens in our galleries and our classrooms, but it also happens outside of our four walls too,” said Julie Polsinelli, the Assistant Director & Gallery Manager of Valley Art Center.

Back in March, about 45 people came together to make the panels. Each group working with a different color. Transforming trash into art got the Wascak family thinking about how much plastic they use every day.

“It's amazing what artists are using now to kind of get their word and their knowledge out there about not only their art, but about different plights that are going on in the world,” said Greg Wascak, a Chagrin Falls resident.

“Actually, help save the earth a little bit because then because you're not wasting trash,” said young Lilly Wascak.

And the recycled plastic came from the community, collected by the art center.

“I even add a special thing, like, I cut a certain way so I would know that's the part I put on,” said Aiden Wascak.

As the art went up, people stopped admired the piece and asked questions… exactly what the artist intended.

“I'm very happy that the public received it,” said Shelton. “Well, that's the purpose of this, to really attract the public and have them once again become aware of the plastics that we use in our household and what plastic is doing to our environment.