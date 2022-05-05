Dr. Amy Acton to lead nonprofit aimed at growing central Ohio’s future with nature

Dr. Amy Acton will lead the newly announced organization, which covers Franklin County’s five major north-south waterways.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new nonprofit is taking shape in central Ohio that aims to connect people with nature by improving access to the region’s five main waterways.

RAPID 5 stands for Rivers and Parks, Imagination and Design. Dr. Amy Acton will lead the newly announced organization, which covers Franklin County’s five major north-south waterways: Big Darby Creek, Scioto River, Olentangy River, Alum Creek and Big Walnut Park.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought curfews, business closures and isolation, many turned to the openness and tranquility of the outdoors.

It was during this time that Dr. Acton worked diligently as the state’s health director alongside Governor Mike DeWine to keep Ohioans safe and forge a path out of the pandemic. Simultaneously, the Urban Land Institute Columbus and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission worked to optimize central Ohio’s waterways.

RAPID 5 will do just that, with the goal of improving the region’s economic vitality, social equity and overall well being. Organizers plan to do this by growing the state’s trails, encouraging community members to get outdoors and building the largest interconnected park system in the country.

Additionally, RAPID 5 hopes to introduce new small businesses that connect visitors with Ohio’s waterways, create new cultural venues for art and music, new transportation opportunities to make access to the outdoors more attainable, among other ideas.

“Public health is about creating the community conditions in which all people can flourish and reach their full potential,” said Dr. Acton. “This will lift up neighborhoods and improve everyone’s quality of life.”

Research projections show central Ohio’s population will grow to roughly 3 million by 2050, pointing toward what RAPID 5 leaders say is a need for expanded access to its outdoor assets.

“I believe very much in the power of the idea and in central Ohio’s ability to execute,” said Keith Myers, vice president of planning, architecture and real estate at The Ohio State University. “I can’t think of anywhere in the country I’d have more faith in being able to make something like this happen than here.”