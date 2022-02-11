2 Michigan laws suspended after federal gray wolf protections restored

An order Thursday from a federal court in California returns gray wolves, including those in Michigan, to the federal list of endangered species.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two Michigan laws that govern the ability to kill wolves who are preying on livestock and pets have been immediately suspended after the federal protections of gray wolves have been restored.

The protections were restored following an order from a federal court in California. The order to restore the protections affects all gray wolves in the United States, including those in Michigan.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White vacated a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service order from Nov. 3, 2020 that removed gray wolves from the endangered species list.

“The changes on wolf protections took effect immediately Thursday with the judge’s signing of the U.S. District Court order,” said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Ed Golder. “Ongoing work to update the 2015 Michigan Wolf Management Plan will continue, with completion of that process expected later this year.”

The two state laws that have been suspended because of the federal court order are Public Act 318 of 2008 and Public Act 290 of 2008. The two acts authorized the removal, capture or lethal control of a gray wolf that is preying upon a dog or livestock under certain circumstances.

Michigan's gray wolf population has exceeded the federal and state goals for recovery and residents in the Upper Peninsula say they are a nuisance to deal with.

The complaints about the wolves hasn't gone unnoticed and some Michigan House Republicans were pushing for a wolf hunt in the state.

Resolution 0219, which would urge the Wolf Management Advisory Council and the Natural Resources Commission to authorize wolf hunting and trapping, was adopted by the House.

"Looking at the numbers we see right now we have three times the size of the wolf population that's needed," Rep. Steve Johnson said. "Hunting is the best tool out there to manage our wildlife populations."

Because of the protections for gray wolves being reinstated, Resolution 0219 is now dead.

For more information on gray wolves in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Wolves .

