Crabbing in crisis: A look into economic, environmental factors disrupting the global seafood industry

Example video title will go here for this video

KING 5 traveled to Kodiak, Alaska, to learn more about the current crabbing crisis.

Reduced allowable catches and fishery closures come on top of other economic challenges.

Fishermen feel the pinch after Bering Sea snow crab season canceled for the second straight year.

Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed due to population concerns.

KING 5 traveled to Kodiak, Alaska to learn more about the current crabbing crisis.

This is due to environmental impacts, like warming oceans, and economic factors, like inflation, that are putting a strain on fishermen.

The crabbing industry in western Washington and around the globe is in crisis.

Snow crab harvest season canceled again : Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed due to population concerns.

The Bering Sea snow crab fishery will be closed again this year due to population concerns.

Crabbers from the Pacific Northwest who fish in Alaska had been watching and waiting for recommendations from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which met Thursday and Friday. Following the meetings, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said Bering snow crab season will be closed for 2023-2024; Bristol Bay red king crab will open. Tanner crab will also be open for commercial fishermen.

Both the snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab seasons were closed in 2023. Crabbers and industry associations warned of the massive impact the decision would have on many small businesses, prompting calls by Congressional officials for an emergency declaration and federal aid.

Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said the harvests were closed over concerns about long-term conservation and the sustainability of crab stocks.