COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced the formation of a Robocall Enforcement Unit and a new tool for consumers to report malicious calls.

Ohioans were hit with an estimated 2.2 billion robocalls in 2019, according to YouMail, a service that tracks robocall traffic.

“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help.”

The new unit, which is part of Yost’s Consumer Protection Section, is made up of attorneys and investigators.

According to a news release, the unit will partner with anti-robocall groups at the national level, investigate suspected violators and seek legislation to expand the state’s authority over robocalls.

Ohioans can report robocalls to the unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111 and answering a set of questions. Complaints can also be filed by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.

When it comes to robocalls, Yost said, the bottom line is this: Just don’t answer.

Other tips to help combat robocalls include:

Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.

Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.

Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.

Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.

