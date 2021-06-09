Here’s why FirstEnergy is making you change your account password

Heads up! You will need to change your FirstEnergy password after the company says a number of unauthorized logins were detected.

AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy is requiring its customers to change their account password after recently detecting “suspicious activity involving numerous unauthorized attempts to log into customer accounts.”

Although the company says the vast majority of those attempts were unsuccessful, they say that “a number of unauthorized logins were completed.”

The company sent customers an e-mail with the password change alert. A notice has also been posted to FirstEnergy’s site.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have disabled all online account access and are requiring our customers to reset their passwords to access their FirstEnergy My Account,” the company said. “You will not be able to access your account until the password update process has been completed.”

Here’s how you can reset your password on FirstEnergy’s site:

Enter your username and email address associated with your online profile.

You will then be sent a link to complete the password update process with best practices for setting a strong password.

“Although the company is not aware of any evidence that customer information was misused, we recommend that you remain vigilant,” FirstEnergy said in its notification. “As always, please be cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask you to provide your personal information electronically and avoid clicking on any links or downloading attachments from suspicious e-mails. For example, we will never ask you for your financial information via e-mail or phone.”

Those with questions or need help are asked to visit FirstEnergy’s Contact Us page HERE.