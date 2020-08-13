Facebook launches new Voting Information Center feature today

The feature is available on both Facebook and Instagram as a "one-stop shop" for voter information with a goal of helping four million people register to vote.

To help serve as a "one-stop shop" for all of your voter information, such as requesting mail-in ballots, upcoming Ohio deadlines and more, Facebook has launched their new Voting Information Center feature.

The feature is part of the largest voting information campaign in American history, according to the social media juggernaut, with the lofty goal of helping four million voters register this year.

Facebook and Instagram users will be able to find the feature at the top of their feeds when using the sites.

Included in the center will be announcements from verified local election authorities, guidance on registration, information on requesting an absentee ballot, polling locations for early voting and more.

A "Voting Alerts" feature will also be made available to help state and local election authorities reach voters with crucial information and updates, including a "Facts About Voting" section with literature on important topics regarding the election and voting from the Bipartisan Policy Center to fight the spread of misinformation.