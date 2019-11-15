DAYTON, Ohio — Family and friends packed Dayton's arena to see Zia Cooke make her return to Ohio and the Rogers grad put on a show for everyone.

Cooke had 27 points, seven rebounds and countless smiles.

"It felt really good to see my family in the stands," said Zia. "I heard a lot of people saying my name from every angle so it felt good to know that people can come out of Toledo to come see me play."

"That's probably the best I've seen her play," said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. "I think we have to inject a little bit of Ohio in her every time we step on the floor."

"We saw everything come together. This is the night we've been waiting on," said Zia's dad, Stratman Cooke. "She's in front of her family, in front of her friends, her schoolmates and were just so happy that everybody came out to support and words can't explain how good this feels."

Wednesday night's game was only Zia's third collegiate game, but she is adjusting well to the next level, even receiving compliments from head coach Dawn Staley.

"I think Zia is getting it," said Staley. "She's a work in progress to be as exciting as she was at Rogers, but you'll see as the years go by, as the games go by, you'll see her getting better and better."

"It's been very fun," said Zia. "I've been learning a lot and Coach Staley has been teaching me a lot. How to be a point guard and just all around guard so I've been learning a lot and just ready to keep going."

Zia lit up the stat sheet and lit smiles on the faces of her parents.

"I'm ecstatic right now," said Zia's mom Michelle Cooke. "This is like the best thing. I've been waiting for this, for her to be on the big stage and she is doing a wonderful job.

"It just took me back to the days at Rogers," said Zia's dad. "Just sitting at half court and able to yell out 'watch the pass lane' and 'go to work.' Nothing better."

