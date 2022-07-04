Wymer retires after lengthy college basketball officiating career

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — After 38 years, northwest Ohio native Terry Wymer is hanging up the whistle.
The longtime college basketball official from North Baltimore has seen just about everything over his almost four decades on the court.
He's officiated 22 straight NCAA tournaments, 11 regionals, five Final Fours and three national title games
It's been an incredible journey that's taken him all over the country and to the highest levels of the profession, but now, he's ready to retire.
"I'm at the age now, most of my peers are retired and they usually retire because of injuries or things like that, but my health is good," said Wymer. "I wanted to go out on my own terms."
"We're public enemy number one," added Wymer. "We're the most scrutinized individuals on the floor, we have background checks twice a year, but I think you just have to do it the right way. You just have to build that trust. It's just being part of the game and understanding and being accepted to the coaches. Once they accept you, it's all good."