WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game Sunday

The Detroit Lions game will air at 1 p.m. Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, WTOL 11 will air the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m..

We understand not all our viewers will be happy with this. However, local affiliates such as WTOL 11 have little control over which NFL games they air each week.

Generally, the NFL and the networks that carry the games, such as CBS and FOX, consider Toledo part of the Detroit market. (Toledo is about 60 miles from Detroit, but more than 100 miles from Cleveland. )This sometimes means WTOL 11 airs the Lions instead of the Browns.

The rules are decided between the NFL. Local stations also have no say if the league makes changes to the broadcast plans at the last minute.

WTOL 11 also does not have any control over any in-game switches to other games. That is a network decision as well. Sometimes if a game in progress becomes a blowout with one team leading by a wide margin, networks will switch to a more competitive match-up.

Local affiliates can make requests of CBS or FOX to switch the game they have been given for a certain week. However, CBS and FOX have the final say and can deny any requests made.

