Toledo weightlifting star gets nod to represent USA in University America Games in Mexico

Will Heller received a bronze medal at the USA National Powerlifting Championships in Las Vegas earlier in the summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was not that long ago that Will Heller was a football player at St. Francis de Sales High School.

Fast forward to now, and Heller is preparing to represent the United States at a global weightlifting competition.

Heller, a native of Toledo and powerlifter at Northern Michigan University, has qualified for the University America Games in Mexico in October, after winning a bronze medal at the USA Weightlifting National Championships in Las Vegas earlier this summer.

The craziest thing of all: he's only been powerlifting for two years.

“It’s definitely been challenging coming from a football background,” Heller said. “But believing in the coaching and buying into the programming is really all that matters. If you are willing to put in the effort, you will reap what you sow.”

Heller’s powerlifting coach Todd Baden says that Heller is an athlete that has focused hard on the slow process to get to where he is at today.

“He is a very strong kid,” Baden said. “If anything, he beats himself up a little bit like some athletes do; they want to get the goal now. But if you would ask coaches at the national level, the one thing they would tell a lifter is patience is a must.”

Heller is indeed a strong man. His personal records in competition include a 284-pound snatch move, and a 360-pound clean and jerk move.

As Heller prepares for the grand stage in October, he is continuing to train hard, but with humility.

“It is really a great honor to represent both myself and my country at a very high level,” Heller said. “When I got the invite to go, I was really excited and ready to train hard and win some medals for this country.”

For now, Heller continues his preparation, looking to add another medal to his collection that already contains three bronzes.