Whitmer's Savannah Isaac wins second national title in three days

Isaac defeated California native Sam Calkins in the 19U Freestyle National Championships in Fargo for her second title of the tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — She did it again, but this time, adversity tried to hold her back

Whitmer High School's Savannah Isaac, who earlier in the week won the 16U Women's Wrestling Freestyle National Championship in Fargo, North Dakota, won a second national title in the 19U Freestyle National Championship.

Isaac, who in her other title match won in 20 seconds, had to push through a mid-match knee injury and a tough opponent, Sam Calkins of California, in order to take home the title.

After scoring a two-point takedown with 1:15 left in the first period, Isaac would end the period trailing due to a tie-breaking advantage takedown by Calkins. Early in the second period, Isaac would earn a third point via a force-out to grab hold of the lead 3-2.

Mid-way through the second period, action would have to be stopped, as in the action of a takedown, Isaac's right knee would buckle and cause great pain, forcing a timeout.

However, the pain would not be enough to keep her down.

Isaac would fight through the pain, finish the match, and defeat Calkins to win her second national title, 3-2.