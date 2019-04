TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye fell on Saturday night to the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on a late Power Play goal.

The second round playoff series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 will be at the Huntington Center on Wednesday night.

Game 4 kicks off on Friday night and will also be played here in the 419.

The puck drops for both games at 7:35 p.m. Here's a look at some photos from Saturday's game: