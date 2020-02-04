TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for the 2019-20 season.

Christopoulos finished the season with a 24-3-3 record while posting a league best .932 save percentage. The 24 wins was third most in the league and his 2.29 goals against average for the season landed him as the 6th best in the ECHL.

The Walleye goaltender was honored by the ECHL twice during the season, once as goaltender of the week, and second as goaltender of the month for February. During that stretch he went 5-1-1 over seven starts while posting a 1.82 goals against average and a .947 save percentage.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

Christopoulos joins five other former Walleye players to ever land on the ECHL All-Rookie Team joining: Tylor and Tyson Spink, Tyler Barnes, Andy Bohmbach and Maxime Tanguay.

2019-20 ECHL All-Rookie Team:

G - Billy Christopoulos, Toledo Walleye

D - Justin Baudry, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Samuel Asselin, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Justin Brazeau, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

