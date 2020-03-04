TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye forward Josh Kestner was named to the All-ECHL first team on Friday for the 2019-20 season. With this honor he becomes just the third Walleye player to land on the first team, joining Shane Berschbach and J.C. Sawyer.

Kestner finished with 73 points (33G, 40A) in just 58 games, making him the first player in Toledo history to lead the league in scoring for a season.

During the season he earned ECHL player of the week honors in the first week of January and the last week of February.

The forward had the two longest point streaks of the season for the Walleye and ended the season tallying a point in 46 of his 58 games played.

Kestner was acquired in the offseason from Newfoundland, whom the Walleye played in the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.

2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast

