TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye's Josh Kestner was named the ECHL MVP for the 2019-20 season on Friday. The forward becomes the first ever Walleye player to win the prestigious award.

The Huntsville, Alabama native became the first ever player in Toledo ECHL history to lead the league in scoring with 73 points. He finished with 33 goals and 40 assists in 58 games played.

The 26-year old tallied at least one point in 46 of the 58 games played. He also reached 16 total points in a month twice.

Last week Kestner was named to All-ECHL first team. He becomes only the second Toledo player ever to win MVP behind Andrew Williamson who won the award in 1999-00 with the Toledo Storm.

