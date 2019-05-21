Advancing to the Kelly Cup for the first time in franchise history will not come easy for the Toledo Walleye, as the Tulsa Oilers claimed a 4-2 victory at the Huntington Center Monday night to even the series at 3-3.

A blazing 2-0 start by the Oilers found the Walleye at a daunting disadvantage early on in this evening's match. The fish appeared to be a bit drained from their trip down to Tulsa in which they played three consecutive games but once they settled back into their home pond, the Walleye erased that two goal deficit — and it was erased fast.

Within the first two minutes of the second period, the Walleye tied the game at two goals a piece, taking a tie game of the ECHL’s Western Conference Finals game six into the locker room for the final intermission.

“We made the big push back in the second,” head coach Dan Watson said.



Deflections would ultimately result in Toledo’s kryptonite, as the Oilers drilled two pucks behind Pat Nagle in unpredictable directions to start and finish the game. Both deflections resulted in goals and will now result in a game seven to advance to the ECHL’s championship series.

“We have a good team and they have a good team,” Watson said after the game. “This is a battle. That is all it is. It is important they remember the things they did well and learn. We have to be consistent for an entire game.”



Although Toledo mostly started slow, Bryan Moore had an early scoring chance two and a half minutes into the game but Tulsa goaltender Ian Keserich — a Parma, Ohio, native and Ohio State University alumnus — rejected Moore’s scoring attempt.

Toledo found itself behind the eight ball early, as the Oilers scored two goals within the matter of just under two minutes on just three total shots. Tulsa’s Scott Henegar snuck one by Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle 4:07 into the game and Stephen Perfetto netted one off a one-timer pass from Adam Pleskach shortly thereafter, providing Tulsa with the 2-0 advantage with 14:15 remaining in the opening stanza.

“Their second goal they came from behind and stole the puck and it is in the back of the net,” Watson said when describing the goal. “We have to move our feet and move the puck.”

Tulsa nearly added another goal just before the first intermission but Nagle stood tall, denying an open Alex Dostie.

“It is tough to explain the slow start,” Walleye forward A.J. Jenks, who added an assist on the second goal, said. “I don't really know what it was. We were feeling good, feeling confident. Guys were really excited to play.”



Towards the end of the opening period, Moore was called for high sticking but that did not phase the fish as they escaped the first period only down two scores.

Quickly into the second period, lightning struck. Greg Wolfe found the back of the net shorthanded off an assist from A.J. Wolfe’s goal created a volt of energy, as Toledo’s Ryan Obuchowski lit the lamp 1:07 later to tie the game.

A crowd of 7,542 at the Huntington Center felt the spark of energy, contributing to a much needed momentum shift. The fish felt the crowd’s rush, as they drained the Oilers 5-1 in the shots on goal column to start the second period.

“It was disappointing that we could not get it done for the fans. They wanted it to be a special night for all of the people out there have put in the hard work that has gone into this building,” Watson said. “They spend their money to come watch us play. They provide an unbelievable atmosphere. It is unlike any other. The biggest disappointment for us is we could not do it in front of them.”



Despite a strong second period, the Walleye found themselves in a bit of a rut in the closing moments of the second period. Shane Berschbach and Obuchowski were called for back-to-back penalties, putting the Oilers at a 5-on-3 advantage for 58 seconds. Toledo successfully killed off both penalties, keeping the score even at two.

Initially the Walleye found themselves on the power play with 7:49 remaining in the second stanza, looking to add to their 26.4 scoring percentage on the man advantage this postseason. That power play of course only lasted just over a minute, as Berschbach was called first for tripping.

The Walleye started out the third period strong, shelling off three shots within the the first few moments. Tulsa’s Keserich did not allow any of those pucks to pass through his goal crease.

Toledo continued to pepper Keserich with shots, putting eight pucks on net within the first eight minutes. Dylan Sadowy arguably had the best opportunity with eight minutes left in the third period but Keserich deflected Sadowy’s shot away with his blocker.

After nearly 24 minutes of scoreless play, Charlie Sampair of the Oilers broke the ice sneaking one by Nagle with 6:47 remaining in regulation. Toledo had a few scoring chances to closeout the game but Keserich proved to be a brick wall. He finished the game with 30 saves.

“It just was not meant to be here at home. We know how hard it is to close teams out,” Watson said.

The Oilers added the empty netter with 28 seconds remaining forcing a game seven.

The Walleye will travel back down to Tulsa on Wednesday for the final game of the series. The winner will be crowned champion of the Western Conference and advance to the Kelly Cup Finals.

“We have another opportunity to go to Tulsa where we have already won,” Watson said. “We got better as the series went on down there. We know what to expect. We know their building and layout. Let’s give it all we have.