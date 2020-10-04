BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green High School and Wisconsin grad Vitto Brown was finishing out his season with the Erie Bayhawks in the NBA G League when the coronavirus ended his season early. Now in his free time he’s helping out his mom sew masks.

“If you would have told me two weeks ago I’d be home making masks I would have said get out! It’s been fun though, keeping us busy, people are bored at home so this has given us something to do.” said Vitto Brown.

Vitto has traded in his basketball for a sewing machine. Helping mom, Sheila, crank out over 20 masks a day. The idea first came when she was making masks for family members. Then Vitto took to social media to show off her work.

“I put it on Instagram just to showcase her work and then people were like can I get one. It turned into this thing where we needed to come up with a system, we need to fill orders here.” said Brown

From there Vitto and his dad Angelo started taking care of the order logistics and shipping. But he also jumps behind the sewing machine. It’s a total family effort.

“That’s the most important thing. We’ve always been a selfless family. It’s a tough situation but it’s a good opportunity to do something positive and put our twist on it.” said Brown.

Their basement has transformed into production central. They're hoping with each stitch and each mask that they are helping to save lives.

