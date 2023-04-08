UToledo Rockets off to Greece for end-of-summer international trip

The women's basketball teams, led by Head Coach Tricia Cullop have previously made trips to Israel, England, Spain and Italy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Coming off an amazing season that saw the team play into the second round of the NCAA tournament. the University of Toledo women's basketball team is heading overseas this weekend.

A group of 65 people -- Head Coach Tricia Cullop, the UT Rockets players, coaches and trainers -- will depart for Greece Saturday.

While there, Cullop says the team will play two exhibition games. But the trip always ends up being about much more than just basketball, she said.

“When our players graduate, this is one of the things they tell me -- it’s one of the most amazing experiences,” Cullop said. “Because, you're seeing and learning about different cultures, different food, learning about historical sites, seeing beautiful places and getting to know your teammates really, really well."

When the team arrives in Athens, they will spend the next week training, playing and sightseeing, plus getting to know each other more.

"We talk a lot about 'created by culture,'" Cullop said. "It's starts by who we recruit, who we hire. I don't want just the most talented player. I first notice them because they can help us win our league - that's the litmus test. But the second thing is - are they a great human?"

Before she left, Cullop spent time here at WTOL 11 taping a segment for Sunday’s Leading Edge, which airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.