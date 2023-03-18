Toledo beats Iowa State in first round of NCAA tournament: Live blog

The University of Toledo women's basketball team is playing in Knoxville, TN.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since 2017, a local college team is playing in the NCAA tournament.

The Toledo Rockets women’s basketball team took on the Iowa State in round one of the tournament on Saturday.

Toledo, the number 12 seed, beat no. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73, the Rocket's first NCAA win since 1996.

The underdog Rockets were in control for much of game, never relinquishing a lead they took in the second quarter of the game.

It was the 29th win of the season for the Rockets, the most games they have ever won in a season.

It was also their 17th straight win, a program record.

Toledo earned a spot in the dance after beating rival Bowling Green last weekend to win the MAC tournament. Toledo also won the regular season championship.

The Rockets are riding one of the longest win streaks in the country since losing to the Falcons in January.

Longtime fans of the Rockets will remember former coach Bill Fennelly, who led the Rockets from 1988 - 1995 and is now the head Coach for the Cyclones.

Toledo will take on number 4 seed Tennessee on Monday in the second round.

Toledo vs. Iowa St. - Round 1 - Saturday

3:30 p.m.

Game is underway

NCAA TOURNAMENT 🏀 FIRST ROUND

(12) @ToledoWBB 0

(5) @CycloneWBB 0

PREGAME



17 is the number…Rockets not only playing in their first #MarchMadness game since 2017 but a victory today would also extend their win streak to 1️⃣7️⃣ games (which would set a new program record) pic.twitter.com/r9D6Bt2lGJ — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 18, 2023

3:45 p.m.

Senior Sophia Wiard has come to play. Wiard has 10 points in less than five minutes of action .

Rockets are keeping it close.

3:56 p.m.

End 1Q | Iowa State 23, Toledo 20

Toledo is 4-5 from beyond the arc at the end of the first quarter.

4:18 p.m.

Half | Toledo 43, Iowa State 36

Halftime | Toledo 43, Iowa State 36



Double-digit underdogs not making the folks in Vegas very happy, Rockets with the lead at the break‼️ Wiard & Lockett both with 11 points to lead UT pic.twitter.com/Lhk0Nx3d8Y — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 18, 2023

4:33 p.m.

Second half underway

4:39 p.m.

Iowa State calls timeout after Toledo takes a 54-41 lead.

5:50 left in the third.

4:58 p.m.

End 3Q | Toledo 61, Iowa State 53

There has been a shift in momentum toward the Cyclones by the end of the quarter. A 7-0 ISU run has brought the game within single digits.

5:10 p.m.

Toledo 68, Iowa State 61

Less than 5 minutes in the game.

5:22 p.m.

Less than 1 minute in game. Toledo leads by 6

Leading scorer Quinesha Lockett taken out of the game after an eye injury.

5:27 p.m.

Toledo 76, Iowa State 70 with 32 seconds to go

5:32 p.m.

Toledo advances to 2nd round beating Iowa State 80-73.

NCAA TOURNAMENT 🏀 FIRST ROUND

(12) @ToledoWBB 80

(5) @CycloneWBB 73

FINAL



Notify the hotel, Rockets are staying a little longer!!!



Toledo completes the upset for their 1st #MarchMadness win since 1996… pic.twitter.com/HsHnLPIOPT — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 18, 2023