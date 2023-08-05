University of Toledo Women's basketball team on way to Greece

This isn't the first time the UToledo team has taken a trip overseas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Women’s basketball team accomplished a lot last year.

The team won the regular season championship, the conference tournament, and a round one game in the NCAA tournament. They also beat two ranked teams, Michigan and Iowa State, and won a league record 17 games in a row at one point in the season.

Now they’re taking a team-building trip in preparation for another hopefully great year.

On Saturday morning, the team boarded a bus to the airport for their flight to Greece.

"It's a wonderful way to blend in our incoming freshmen with our veterans. It's an amazing opportunity to have extra practice time,” said Head Coach Tricia Cullop.

While having fun, experiencing new things, and forming bonds with their teammates, the players will also have an opportunity to work on their craft. The team will play two games while on their trip.

“Normally we'd have four hours a week. We have ten full practices. Our players will have a jump on the season because of this trip,” said Cullop.

This isn’t the first time Cullop’s Toledo squads have visited a foreign country in preparation for a season.

In the past, teams have traveled to places like Israel, England, Spain, and Italy.



A total of 65 people are making the trip, including two outgoing seniors, whose teams never had a chance to take a foreign trip because of the COVID pandemic.

