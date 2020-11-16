UToledo basketball attendance restricted to family, coaches only

Due to COVID-19, General public and student attendance will not be permitted until further notice.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the University of Toledo Athletic Department announced Monday that due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at home basketball games will be limited to families of the players and coaches for an indefinite period of time.

General public and student attendance will not be permitted until further notice.

The department will continue to evaluate spectator options throughout the season.

If ticket opportunities become available, they will be sold on a single-game basis to season-ticket holders and contributors based on their contribution and ticket history.

While fans will not be able to attend games in person at Savage Arena, they will be able to follow the Rockets, as all men's and women's home games and most road contests are scheduled to be streamed live on ESPN-Plus or ESPN3.

"Due to the current conditions surrounding the pandemic and in consultation with health officials, it has been determined that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of all involved to not allow the general public to attend basketball games inside Savage Arena," UToledo Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike O'Brien said. "We are saddened to make this decision, but we are following the guidelines of our state and local health officials. On the plus side, our teams will be able to compete in their sport and our loyal Rocket fan base can still cheer them on virtually."

Season ticket members for both programs will receive further information from the ticket office on donation and refund options.