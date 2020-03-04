TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo golfer Sara Tumfong was embarking on her senior season when it all got put on hold.

Diagnosed with leukemia at the beginning of March. She may have lost her hair, but she will never lose her positive spirit.

She shows off her hospital bands and IV’s as Friday marks one month since she was diagnosed with leukemia. The support she has received from Rocket nation in such a short time has been incredible. A GoFundMe set up for her is approaching $20,000.

"Even though I don't know them but they know me as a Rocket and I am part of the Rocket family no matter what. They just want to help me as one of their family members, it feels like unconditional love from mom and dad because I go to UT and they want to help me," said Tumfong.

Fellow Rocket and swim team member Emma Sampson is on a student advisory committee with Sara. When she heard the news she wanted to help in anyway she could. So she got the word out about her GoFundMe.

"I think that it is really special because so many of our lives have been disrupted by COVID-19, at the same time that Sara's life has been disrupted by leukemia. Having so many people that are already in tough time themselves be willing to give in for the bigger picture," said Sampson.

Sara’s family is from Thailand. With hospital restrictions and quarantine orders, they haven’t been able to be in the oncology unit with her.

With her golf team, Rocket nation, family and doctors supporting her, she is getting through this.

"There are times that I really worry about a result because I feel like really how could one round of chemo get me out of this, but doctors are really optimistic about this." said Tumfong.

Sara recently got her bone marrow test results back and she is in remission.

If you would like to donate to help with her medical bills, visit her GoFundMe account.

