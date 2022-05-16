'He’s our good luck charm': University of Toledo baseball team holds special signing day for 6-year-old Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson is an energetic 6-year-old boy that was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma, but it hasn't slowed him down.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo baseball team is in the midst of an incredible season and Monday they added another huge recruit.

6-year-old Ian Anderson signed his letter of intent in front of the entire baseball team inside the Grogan Room at Savage Arena. It’s part of a partnership with Team IMPACT that brings youths together with sports teams to live out their dreams.

Ian was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma. It’s a tumor that arises from nerve tissues. He’s been through four cycles of chemotherapy. He’s also had multiple stays at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

In his young life, he’s been through a lot, but his time with the Rockets baseball team is a little slice of normalcy.

“It’s great to see all these young men out there supporting him,” Ian’s mom Kelley Lavoy said. “Coach Rob’s been amazing just including him. He gets to go in the dugout, play catch, swing a bat. It’s just something really unique and exciting for him.”

“He’s our good luck charm. He’s been to two games and both games we’ve killed the other team," Toledo baseball coach Rob Reinstetle said. "Every time he comes around, the guys take to him and he hangs out in the dugout and he has a good time, they have a good time. It’s just been a very rewarding thing for both sides.”