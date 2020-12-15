Michigan at Iowa football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The cancellation comes a week after the Wolverines canceled the rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan at Iowa football game for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, it was learned on Tuesday.

Michigan ends the season at 2-4.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday that the football program is canceling its game at Iowa on Saturday as part of the Big Ten's Champions Week. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisers and university administration, the program said.

"In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week's game," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

"The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.