University of Michigan cancels game against Maryland, puts pause on practice until Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan football game against Maryland has been canceled, university leaders announced Wednesday.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, staff said that all practices would be paused until next Monday.

Our game vs. Maryland has been canceled.

At this time, it is unclear if this will impact the Dec. 12 game against The Ohio State University.

The Buckeyes just resumed practice on Tuesday as the team continues to deal with issues surrounding COVID-19.

Last week, OSU canceled its game against Illinois after a number of players and staff tested positive for the virus.

Ohio State will continue onto its game Saturday against Michigan State without coach Ryan Day, whose coronavirus test also came back with a positive result.