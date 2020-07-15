University of Michigan: 2020 football tickets will not be sold to the public

U of M says that a final decision on capacity limits will be made at a later date with combined consultation from medical experts and the Big Ten Conference.

ANN ARBOR, Mich — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday that if a 2020 football season does happen, tickets will not be sold to the general public.

The university shared the news on its website, along with other policies that will be put in place should a football season occur this year.

Currently, the status of this year’s football season is unknown; if one does occur, the university says the capacity of The Big House will be limited, or games could be held without any fans at all.

U of M says that a final decision on capacity limits will be made at a later date with combined consultation from medical experts, the Big Ten Conference, university leadership and government agencies.

"We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium," said Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time."

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, U of M has released the following polices, should the 2020 football season proceed:

There will be no football season tickets. However, season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.

If fans are permitted, all home games will be sold on an individual basis. Sales will be limited to students and current season ticket holders.

There will be no ticket sales to the general public.

All forms of ticketing will be moved to a mobile platform.

Season ticket holders will be able to either convert the previous payment to a tax-deductible athletic gift, apply payments toward the 2021 season or request a refund. U of M says season ticket holders do not need to take action at this time, as a final decision on the football season has not yet been made.

The athletic department will follow up with additional details regarding season tickets once a final decision is made.

