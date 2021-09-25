Underdog Bowling Green stuns Minnesota at homecoming

Bowling Green came to Minneapolis as 31-point underdogs but used a strong defensive effort to slow down the Golden Gopher offense.

MINNEAPOLIS — Quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores, and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota, 14-10, on homecoming.

It was an extraordinary upset for a team that has not been used to winning in recent years.

The Falcons won for the first time since 2019 last Saturday against Murray State, 27-10.

Before the game Coach Scot Loeffler ruminated on what it would take to win. "We're going to have to play our very, very best game," said Loeffler. "We got to be like a boxer. We got to go in there and swing and keep swinging, and we might lose some rounds and keep swinging some more."

At the end, it was Bowling Green who was left standing.

The loss snapped Minnesota’s streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering Saturday’s game.

The Gophers’ last non-conference loss was Sept. 3, 2015 against TCU.

I don’t think I can say it loudly enough…but this Bowling Green team has been one of the worst in America. They hadn’t beaten a FBS team in almost 2 years. They were a 31 point underdog on the road.



That was a legitimate stunner. Just unbelievable. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 25, 2021

It also marked Minnesota’s first loss to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since losing to North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011.

