Only one player was on an undefeated college and undefeated NFL team, and he's from Toledo

Curtis Johnson was a captain on the unbeaten 1969 Toledo Rockets team. He went on to play for the Miami Dolphins for 9 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s the kind of thing kids dream about when playing football on the schoolyard.

But it really happened for one Toledo player.

Did you know the only football player in history to play for an undefeated college and undefeated NFL team lives right in Toledo?

Curtis Johnson, who incidentally turned 75-years-old this weekend, was a captain for the undefeated Toledo Rockets in 1969.

Johnson also played for the Miami Dolphins for 9 years, after being drafted in the 4th round in 1970, where he played cornerback for legendary coach Don Shula.

At the time, Johnson’s fourth round draft pick was the highest ever for a Toledo Rocket.

The Dolphins of course were the only NFL teams in history to have a perfect season, going the entire year with no losses. The team accomplished the feat during their magical 1972 season.

Johnson also won back to back Super Bowls with the Dolphins.

In 1977, Johnson was inducted into the University of Toledo Hall of Fame.

Johnson went to Waite High School where he played football. Unfortunately, the Indians were unable to go undefeated when Johnson was on the team.

