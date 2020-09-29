Twos Athletic Club holds their first wheelchair tennis tournament

The adaptive sports program allows everyone to participate and have a great time. Bringing wheelchair tennis to the area helped fill a need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, the Twos Athletic Club hosted their first USTA Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

The adaptive sports program allows everyone to participate and have a great time. Bringing wheelchair tennis to the area helped fill a need.

"Every year we're looking to add and add more," said director of tennis, Mark Faber. "It had gotten to a point where Andy (Rodriguez) and I talked and sat down, and wheelchair tennis was obviously a group of players that had not had the opportunity to play in the Toledo area and have someplace to call home."

Not only does wheelchair tennis have a home here in Toledo; it’s thriving. This weekend’s tournament saw players from all over the state come right here to the 419.

Gabby Segura goes to Anthony Wayne. She tried wheelchair tennis with a friend and loved it ever since.