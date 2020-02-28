TOLEDO, Ohio — Trey Miguel is a professional wrestler with IMPACT wrestling.

Every Tuesday night he wrestles on national television, but before the lights and cameras, his life growing up in Toledo was not so glamorous.

When Trey Miguel isn’t traveling around the country to wrestle, he’s right here training in Toledo at skull and bones pro wrestling center.

He’s in his second year with IMPACT. He makes these moves look easy but his life hasn’t been.

"I got bullied a lot when I was little," said Trey. "I got judged for things that weren't in my control. A lot of it came from my interest in professional wrestling. I grew up in a really rough neighborhood. I went to elementary school with kids who were bringing guns to school. I was bringing action figures."

Trey, one of nine siblings, dropped out of high school. When he went back to get his diploma, one of his brothers died. Derailing that again. At one of his lowest points, he knew he had to find a way to better his life. Wrestling was that way out.

"All of my heros were professional wrestlers. I can't tell you the first time I saw it. I just know I loved it." said Trey.

Now he’s living his dream. Doing what he loves and helping teach people along the way.

That feeling he gets in the ring has made all the struggles and sacrifices worth it.

"When I'm in the ring and everything is going the way it's supposed to, its the nicest feeling in the world. The nicest thing I've ever felt." said Trey.