Torkelson begins journey back to the big leagues

Spencer Torkelson, who was sent down to Toledo from Detroit, went 1-4 with a RBI in the Mud Hens loss to the Columbus Clippers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spencer Torkelson has begun his march back to the big leagues after being sent down to Toledo from Detroit.

In the Mud Hens 5-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Friday night, Torkelson went 1-4 with one run batted in, coming in his second at-bat of the game.

After struggling up in Detroit with the Tigers, the team made the decision before the All-Star break to send Torkelson down to Triple-A to work in a more low-pressure environment.

"It was a tough conversation, but I know it's a results-orientated business and I wasn't producing," said Torkelson after Friday's game in Toledo. "I knew I had to come down here, make some adjustments, get right, figure some things out, and then I'll be back up there contributing to wins."

Torkelson, the former No. 1 overall pick by Detroit, was batting .197 with just five home runs in 82 games for the Tigers.

Now, he will take advantage of his time in Toledo as he works his way back up to the highest stage.