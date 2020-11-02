TOLEDO, Ohio — Every Saturday January thru March, elementary schools around TPS are filled with youngsters playing basketball. They are apart of a league called TEAM. Toledo Elementary Athletic Movement.

It all started two years ago when Kurt Kernahan saw a need for youth sports in Toledo.

"This all started because I wanted an opportunity to coach my son in a sport," said Kernahan. "Every dad wants to coach their kid in a sport. We started to get the word out about it, talking to more and more parents and saw a need was there. If you want change in the world, it starts right here in your community "

Now, 37 teams and 300 kids later, that dream is now a reality. The little ones love it. Not only learning about basketball, but how to be a good teammate.

"You just have to pass the ball and help make sure your teammates score too," said Brandon, a second grader. "When the other players lose you tell them good game."

And of course the highlight of any kid’s day, making a bucket!

"When I learn about [basketball], I get better and better at it and I make more shots," said Jack, a second grader.

It may look like kids running around having fun with friends, but they are hoping this is the start of something greater.

"By playing sports, attendance will go up, grades will go up, and self esteem in the children will go up. If you combine all of those together you will have a much better school district."

The life lessons they will take from sports will last long after the final horn sounds.

TEAM is looking to expand to other sports and make this a year round league.

For more information check out TEAM - Toledo Elementary Athletic Movement.