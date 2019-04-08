VENICE, Italy — Over the next 10 days we will be bringing you the sights and sounds of an incredibly special trip through Italy with the Toledo Womens Basketball program.

Our journey started Saturday evening with a flight from Detroit. After a connecting flight in Amsterdam, the Rockets touched down safely in Northern Italy just before noon locally.

After a quick lunch, the team was able to get a tour through Venice and this beautiful little island town. They learned about the history of Venice and got to see some of it’s charm.

They then hopped on a gondola ride and took a trip through the city center. This is the most iconic part of a trip to Venice and is a must-do when you’re here.

“It was an unreal experience,” Rocket Junior Tanaya Beacham said. “Seeing movies and different stuff like that, and actually being there, seeing what it’s supposed to portray, it was really fun. The gondola was really fun, and the gelato was really good!”

One of the things that makes this trip so special, is that there are so many brand new faces on this roster. They’ve got 5 true freshman, plus a graduate transfer, so this trip is a great way to bond.

Coming up Monday, the team will attend a cooking class in the morning, followed by their first of three games during this trip. After the game, they’ll have dinner in the hometown of Senior Mariella Santucci.

