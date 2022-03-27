Toledo women excited to host next round of WNIT tournament

Toledo takes on Middle Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Monday. They are excited to play in front of a packed arena.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets women's basketball team are the only MAC team still alive in the post season.

And after a big win over Marquette in Milwaukee on Thursday, the excitement is building for their next WNIT matchup... in Toledo.

Getting to host the next round just adds to that excitement.

There's no doubt, a packed Savage is a tough place to play.

“We’re thrilled to be back at home. I’m not going to lie. It’s a huge boost to be back at home with our fans within the friendly confines of this arena. I hope our fans come out,” said coach Tricia Cullop.

For Rossford grad Sammi Mickonowicz. the journey is something she never could have imagined.

As a senior in high school she was committed to play basketball at Owens.

But after being given the chance to walk-on and play at Toledo, Sammi she took it and ran with it.

All the way to a scholarship, a starting spot, and being raved about by coach Tricia Cullop.

“I think Sammi’s grown throughout the season tremendously. She’s a great three point shooter, she’s a tremendous rebounder and I think she’s really improved on the defensive end,” said coach Cullop.

The lone freshman in the lineup is Jess Cook.

And as the stage gets bigger and bigger Cook continues to rise to the occasion.

She, along with transfers Hannah Noveroske and Nan Garcia, have given this roster the size and depth UT desperately needed.

Toledo takes on Middle Tennessee State 7p.m. on Monday at Savage Arena.

If you have a chance, you aren't going to want to miss it. The winner heads to the WNIT Final Four, a tournament the Rockets have already won once.