Toledo Walleye coach leaving for Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Wednesday that Dan Watson is their new head coach.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dan Watson, head coach of the Toledo Walleye since 2016, is leaving to become the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that Watson has been hired to coach the organization's American Hockey League affiliate.

“I’m thrilled to announce Dan as the head coach of the Griffins,” Griffins' General Manager / Detroit Red Wings Assistant General Manager Shawn Horcoff said in a news release. “He established a tremendous winning culture during his six years as head coach in Toledo through his work ethic, communication skills, and the relationships he built with his players. Dan’s passion for player development and familiarity with the Red Wings organization will be vital assets, and we’re confident his experience will lead to the continued growth of our players in Grand Rapids.”

Watson, 43, led the Walleye to a 45-19-5-3 record in the 2022-2023 season, guiding the team to the western conference finals in this year's Kelly Cup playoffs in the ECHL.

He first came to Toledo in 2006-2007 as a defenseman for the Toledo Storm before retiring as a player the next season. The Walleye hired Watson as an assistant coach during that team's inaugural season in 2009-2010. He was promoted to associate coach in 2014 and became head coach in 2016.

Watson never missed the playoffs as head coach, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals twice, in 2019 and 2022. He led Toledo to three division titles, in 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2021-2022).

He was awarded the John Brophy Award as the ECHL’s coach of the year in his first year as head coach.