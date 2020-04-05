TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye released the schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season's 36 home games, looking forward after the 2019-20 season was cut short due to coronavirus.

The schedule brings 34 home games to the Huntington Center, starting on Saturday, Oct. 24, versus the Indy Fuel.

Two games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field. On Saturday, Dec. 26, the Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings for the first of two outdoor face-offs during the Winterfest event. The second will be played on Thursday, Dec. 31, versus the Indy Fuel, marking the first time the Walleye have played on New Year's Eve.

In February, the Walleye will play eight home games. They wrap the regular season with a back-to-back home series against the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Games begin at 7:15 p.m. with the exception of Sunday games, which begin at 5:15 p.m.

