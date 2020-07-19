Toledo Threat basketball team helping community after season gets canceled

Now would be the time Toledo's professional women's basketball team would be playing their season. Instead, they are showing their skills by helping the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sports, like many other things this year, have been delayed or canceled because of the coronavirus.

Right now would be the time Toledo professional women's basketball team, the Toledo Threat, would be playing their season.

"Once we got the news that our season would be officially canceled, of course, it was devastating, a little disappointing," Toledo Threat owner Sandi Brown said.

She was hoping the team would have a season this year. She said they set big goals, especially after winning the league championship last year.

Although getting their season canceled wasn't what they wanted or planned, it has allowed them to do something different.

"What can be our new focus now that we have this free time? (That's what) I call it, during the summer. So we transitioned and changed our focus to the community," Brown said.

Community is something the team has always had a passion for, according to Brown. This pandemic gives them the opportunity to get out more than previous years.

So far, they have given back to front-line workers, providing lunch to several pandemic daycares throughout Toledo and giving back to the youth, who may be missing sports right now.

"One thing that they have been doing is sending in different player tutorials for us to be able to post on social media. Just to help some of those youth who are in their position, stuck right now, not really knowing what's going on," she said.

They're hoping to hold a few summer camps soon, now that things are re-opening. Although, they have not decided on any dates yet.

Once those are figured out, Brown says you can find the information on their website or social media pages.