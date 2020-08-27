Toledo Speedway approved to have spectators for events

Grandstand ticketing will be limited to 1,500 with a standard admission price for all events of $25 per person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Management at Toledo Speedway announced that they have received permission to conduct racing events with spectators in the grandstands.

They are finalizing plans to have fans in attendance for three premier racing events to close out the 2020 racing season.

Grandstand ticketing will be limited to 1,500 with a standard admission price for all events of $25 per person. There will also be specified seating locations to ensure social distancing and the offering of presale tickets for contactless purchase.

Due to limited races and seating, fans are encouraged to to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. and tickets will only be available at toledospeedway.com.

On Saturday, September 12 the ARCA Menards Series will see action at Toledo Speedway for the fourth time this season, but for the first time with fans, for the ARCA 200.

The spectator gates will open at 3 p.m, and the superspeedway-style stock cars will get the green flag at 5 p.m. in a 200-lap race run in three segments with scheduled pit stops at the breaks. Rain date is Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m.

The signature event of the Toledo Speedway, the 32nd annual Glass City 200, will take place on its originally scheduled date of Saturday, September 19. Spectator gates open at 3, with a race time set for 5 p.m. The rain date is set for Sunday, September 20 at 1 p.m.

A tradition at Toledo Speedway since the 1960s is United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel racing, and the USAC Silver Crown Series will be on hand as scheduled on Sunday, October 4.