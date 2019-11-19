TOLEDO, Ohio — Tonight, the Toledo Walleye are set to swap their skates for sleds.

It's called sled hockey. Instead of being played like traditional stand-up hockey, players use specialized bladed sleds and sticks with spikes to propel themselves around the rink. Sled hockey players generally are unable to play stand-up hockey due to disability. This gives them a chance to play the sport they love in their own unique way.

The Toledo Walleye sled hockey team is one of six such teams in Ohio and was created in 2013.

The Toledo Walleye square off against the Toledo Walleye sled hockey team during the annual event tonight at the Huntington Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are accepted. A silent auction will also take place. All proceeds benefit Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio and the Toledo Walleye sled hockey team.

