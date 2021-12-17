Toledo Rockets fans gather to watch the Bahamas Bowl at The Blarney

The downtown bar was packed full of fans on Friday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fans decked out in blue and gold were glued to the TV Friday as dozens of people showed up to The Blarney's Bahamas Bowl launch party.

One fan even showed up a day early.



"I walked in, he looked at me and said, 'What are you doing here?' Where is everybody? He goes, 'You're 24 hours early,'" Kevin Wexler said. "But the early bird catches the worm."

OK, so it wasn't on purpose. But everyone who showed up was there for the same reason.

"Well I'm a major Rockets supporter, so it's great to see a lot of people come out to an event like this," Don Warner said.

Blarney managing partner Bill Kline was rocketing through the crowd, making sure fans had full stomachs and most importantly, a straight line of sight to the game.

"Well I didn't get a chance to powder my nose," Kline said. "I'm probably glistening right now in the camera. I'm working up a pretty good sweat right now."

Kline said this is the first watch party at The Blarney for a bowl game, but it certainly won't be the last.

Especially because not every Rocket fan was lucky enough to make it inside.

"I would have loved to see so many that couldn't get in here," Wexler said. "But I think it's great that they had a party for it."

Kline explained he wasn't sure what to expect, especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise. But he says he couldn't have asked for a better turnout.

"Oh, it's great. It's unexpected," Kline said. "I mean, they came out in droves to the UT watch party. It's awesome. "I don't think it's affecting people as you can tell this place is packed. You go to a large stadium, it's packed."

And at the end of the day, Warner said what everybody was thinking.

"Well, I wish I was there. But this is the next best thing," he said.