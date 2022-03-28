Rockets fall in Elite 8 of WNIT

Toledo finishes one of the best seasons in program history at 29-6.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the greatest seasons in Toledo women’s basketball history has come to an end.

Toledo fell in the Elite 8 of the WNIT on Monday night 73-71 against Middle Tennessee State University in front of a rowdy crowd at Savage Arena.

Here's what you missed.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Toledo jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, but found themselves down by seven after one.

The Rockets rallied to outscore MTSU 18-9 in the second quarter and took a two-point lead at halftime.

Nan Garcia had a great look at the end of regulation that would have won it for Toledo, but it rimmed out and the game went to overtime.

Sammi Mikonowicz led the Rockets with 17 points including a game-tying three in overtime.

Garcia again had a great look in the closing seconds of overtime with Toledo trailing by just one in the final seconds but couldn’t get the lay-in to fall.

Toledo ultimately finished the season at 29-6.

WHAT THEY SAID

“They left it out there," head coach Tricia Cullop said. “They have no regrets walking into the locker room. No one wanted it to end but it did. If it was going to end, I’m glad it was that way. You can walk away saying we gave it everything we had.”

"We are going to use it as momentum. We are only going to get better," Mikonowicz said. “This will only add fuel to the fire.”

“I have some joy in my heart because I know we are all coming back,” sophomore Khera Goss said. “We are all going to get better in the off-season so I am excited.”

WHAT COMES NEXT

The Rockets turn to the offseason and expect every one of their contributors back.

They’re also expecting to add some pieces in the transfer portal that should help immediately.

For a team that was a preseason pick to finish eighth in the MAC, this season is a success by almost every measure. They went 19-1 in conference play and won the MAC regular season title and they are set up perfectly for the future.