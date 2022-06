The St. John's grad and VCU forward was selected in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Toledo native Vince Williams Jr.

The St. John's grad went on to play for Virginia Commonwealth University where he was first team all Atlantic-10 Conference, averaging 14.1 points per game.